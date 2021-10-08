Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Reduced by Analyst

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lamb Weston in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

LW opened at $58.20 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

