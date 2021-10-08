Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

BCEI opened at $50.16 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.