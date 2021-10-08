Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Reduced by Cormark

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million.
AIF opened at C$63.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.17.
About Altus Group
Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.
