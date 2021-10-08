Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Reduced by Cormark

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Altus Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million.

AIF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.25.

AIF opened at C$63.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.17.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

