Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Community Bank System, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

CBU opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.