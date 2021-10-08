Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVV. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of OVV opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 914,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ovintiv by 401.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after acquiring an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ovintiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

