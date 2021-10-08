Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Vonage in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.70, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186 over the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vonage by 39.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vonage by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after buying an additional 300,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

