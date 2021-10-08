Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of Qorvo worth $66,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 122.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $165.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.56 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.