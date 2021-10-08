Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Up 23.8% in September

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,054. Qorvo has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day moving average of $184.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

