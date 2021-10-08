Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Short Interest Up 23.8% in September

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,054. Qorvo has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day moving average of $184.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.