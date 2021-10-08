Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) President Sells $137,517.21 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) President Chris Beckstead sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $137,517.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,102,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.