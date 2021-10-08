QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 40,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,364,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $4,362,625.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,599,507 shares of company stock worth $35,795,132.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,187,000 after buying an additional 585,820 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in QuantumScape by 0.5% during the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 109.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 63.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 686,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.