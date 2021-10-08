Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 106,277 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 141.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.