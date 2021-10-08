Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 172,836 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 396.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,836 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,283.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 235,765 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,433,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 89,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 77,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2,046.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 280,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,574,000 after purchasing an additional 267,674 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NEE opened at $80.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

