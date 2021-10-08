Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 632.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,525 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Masco by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $57.05 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

