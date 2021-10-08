Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1,560.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273,042 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $53.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $1,797,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

