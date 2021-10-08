Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $142.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

