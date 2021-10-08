Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $12.45 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 741,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.23% of JetBlue Airways at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

