Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in September

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,238,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 5,406,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,298.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNF opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $14.88.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

