Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Down to $18.95

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $18.44. Rallybio shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 799 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. On average, analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

