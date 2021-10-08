Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Down to $18.95

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $18.44. Rallybio shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 799 shares.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09.
About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.