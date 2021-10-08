Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.38

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.38 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 519,380 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. Its principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambler Metals and Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.