Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Rambus has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -161.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.