Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.09. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.34). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.