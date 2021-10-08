Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $64.40 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00060634 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,819,095,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

