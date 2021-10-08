Raymond James Weighs in on Village Farms International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.48 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

VFF opened at C$10.16 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of C$6.05 and a twelve month high of C$25.78. The firm has a market cap of C$869.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.54.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.