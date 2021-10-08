Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $96.53

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.53, but opened at $99.79. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $97.01, with a volume of 12 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.54.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
