Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $96.53

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $96.53, but opened at $99.79. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $97.01, with a volume of 12 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.