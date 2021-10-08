Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 2.57.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 52.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.