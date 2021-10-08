RedFOX Labs Hits Market Cap of $50.71 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $50.71 million and $895,195.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00230843 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00124430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00145502 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002643 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.