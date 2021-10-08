Refereum (RFR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $124.01 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 80% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $124.01 million and approximately $474.10 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refereum has traded 111.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00225295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012220 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

