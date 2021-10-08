Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 605,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 391,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 275,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.66. 261,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,894. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

