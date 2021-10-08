Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Cut to $162.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $105.01 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.