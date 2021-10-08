Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
RELX has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Shares of RELX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.25. 160,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.77.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
