Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.25. 160,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 421.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.