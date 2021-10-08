Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.92 ($44.61).

RNO opened at €30.73 ($36.15) on Thursday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.40.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

