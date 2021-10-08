Rench Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 2.4% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.70. 25,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

