RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.
RNXT opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. RenovoRx has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $16.74.
RenovoRx Company Profile
