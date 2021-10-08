RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

RNXT opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. RenovoRx has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $16.74.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

