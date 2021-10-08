Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $340,010.76

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $340,010.76 and approximately $28.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.91 or 0.00224872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00103107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

