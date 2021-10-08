Rentokil Initial’s (RTOKY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $43.06.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.128 dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

