ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective (down previously from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RSLS opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.30. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 776.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

In other ReShape Lifesciences news, CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $851,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Stankovich acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,862.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,865.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.