Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives $30.20 Average PT from Analysts

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REZI opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

