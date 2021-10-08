Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.68. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Resources Connection shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 16,035 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $638.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

