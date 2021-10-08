Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 624,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

