REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.81 and last traded at $16.81. 2,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 403,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 906,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 353.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

