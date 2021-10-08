Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.69.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $70.18 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,424 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Revolve Group by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 166,360 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

