Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
RVLV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.69.
NYSE:RVLV opened at $70.18 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62.
In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,424 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Revolve Group by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 166,360 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
