Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$44.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.54. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$32.49 and a 12-month high of C$46.17.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$371.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

