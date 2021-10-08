Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

