Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $19.73 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

