Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OHI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

