Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

