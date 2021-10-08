ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Up 15.6% This Week

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $13.20 million and $1.72 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026306 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00318737 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001298 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,559,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars.

