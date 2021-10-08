Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in September

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,840,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 21,390,000 shares. Approximately 34.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after buying an additional 3,499,493 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Root by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after buying an additional 2,614,547 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,587,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Root by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 754,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 282,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of ROOT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 12,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,197. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. Root has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Root will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROOT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.