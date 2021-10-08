Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.91 ($25.83).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,686.20 ($22.03) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,483.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,402.31. The firm has a market cap of £130.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.94. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,714 ($22.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.27%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.