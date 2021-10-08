RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $131.05 million and approximately $185,661.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $54,058.46 or 0.99678595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001002 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,424 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

